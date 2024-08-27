Get Your Reps In: Gurinder Chadha’s “Bhaji on the Beach”is an Exploration of British-Indian Womanhood and Generational Tension

Bhaji on the Beach (1993)

A bard of the culture clash, Gurinder Chadha has won worldwide acclaim directing hits such as Bend It Like Beckham (2003) and Bride and Prejudice (2004).

But her cinematic exploration of British-Indian womanhood and generational tensions began with Bhaji on the Beach (1993). Chadha’s feature debut screens Aug. 29 at Tomorrow Theater, where Portland electronic music luminary DJ Anjali will spin a set of U.K. Desi music beforehand.

Bhaji is certainly rawer than Beckham, but the earlier film thrives on a loose, chaotic ensemble dynamic when a cavalcade of South Asian Londoners, ages 4 to 84, day-trip to the resort town of Blackpool. There, they’ll come to grips with the new terrain of divorce, interracial relationships, and overly familiar local men in skimmer hats and tear-away pants. Tomorrow Theater, Aug. 29.

Also Playing:

5th Avenue: Skate Kitchen (2018), Aug. 30–Sept. 1. Academy: Elevator to the Gallows (1958), Aug. 30–Sept. 5. Cinema 21: True Grit (2010, Aug. 31. Cinemagic: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 2 and 3. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 and 4. Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Sept. 1 and 4. Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Sept. 1 and 2. Clinton: Koyaanisqatsi (1982) with live score, Aug. 29. Snakes on a Plane (2006), Aug. 31. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Aug. 31. High and Low (1963), Sept. 1. Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979), Sept. 1. Lady Snowblood: Love Song of Vengeance (1974), Sept. 2. Battle Royale (2000), Sept. 2. Tokyo Story (1953), Sept. 3. August in Water (1995), Sept. 4. Hollywood: Boxcar Bertha (1972), Aug. 29. Heaven Adores You (2014), Aug. 30–Sept. 4. North by Northwest (1959) in 70 mm, Aug. 30–Sept. 1. The Terminator (1984), Aug. 30–Sept. 4. The Beautician and the Beast (1997), Aug. 31. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) in 70 mm, Aug. 31 and Sept. 2. Patlabor 2: The Movie (1993), Sept. 1. American Streetfighter (1992), Sept. 3. Tomorrow: Crossroads (2002), Aug. 30. Whip It (2009), Aug. 31. Magic Mike XXL (2015), Aug. 31. The Muppet Movie (1979) Sept. 1.