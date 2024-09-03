Get Your Reps In: “Perfect Blue” Is Eerily Prescient Anime

Perfect Blue (1997)

“Prescient” isn’t a strong enough word for what Perfect Blue (1997) predicts about the head-spinning toxicity of online fandom.

From today’s vantage, Satoshi Kon’s debut anime appears almost clairvoyant about the next century’s particular mode of celebrity obsession. Perfect Blue plays Sept. 9 at Clinton Street Theater as part of the now-annual Hanabi Japanese Film Festival.

Perfect Blue centers on a burgeoning pop star, Mima, trying to make the career pivot from singer to dramatic actor. But one stalking fan in particular leads an online charge against that change.

A sense of ownership over Mima’s public persona and private narrative—as seen through nascent online impersonation—begin fracturing her reality, creating a world of De Palma-esque doppelgängers, serial murder, and art becoming indistinguishable from life. Clinton Street Theater, Sept. 9.

