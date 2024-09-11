“The V Word” Showcases Interesting Stories Behind Portland’s Vegan Restaurants

Vegan food has an undeniable stigma surrounding it, with detractors quick to dismiss veganism as a trend for tattooed, skinny, bleeding-heart baristas. But veganism wins more converts each year, and clearly isn’t going anywhere.

The V Word, a new documentary series premiering at Living Room Theaters on Wednesday, Sept. 25., explores the world of vegan and plant-based cuisine, highlighting its newfound commercial viability in a meat-dominated market. More importantly, though, The V Word explores the people and stories behind the dishes, and is sure to take a cruelty-free bite out of viewers’ hearts.

“Even though this is a food show, the food is really secondary to the stories of these characters,” says director Evan Rodriguez. “It’s really just serving as a vessel to get to understand who these people are and what it is about their story that is so interesting.”

Portland restaurants Obon Shokudo and Ben & Esther’s Vegan Delicatessen are the stars of The V Word’s debut episodes. Both of these restaurants are important to Rodriguez, as Portland’s culture helped convince him of the validity of vegan cuisine once he moved from Oakland in 2018.

“I found myself honestly not giving a shit that it was all plant-based,” says Rodriguez. “I was like, ‘This is delicious food, it’s incredible.’”

While Rodriguez is not vegan himself, he clearly respects its dieters. He is regularly surprised at how many people disregard vegan food without even trying it.

“When I talk to people and recommend a vegan restaurant, you can tell them everything about how good the food is, but as soon as they hear the word ‘vegan’ you can see the switch in their eyes,” he says.

Rodriguez hopes to alter the warped perception many have of plant-based food by showcasing vegan meals in conjunction with the stories of experienced chefs. Episodes of The V Word each feature three meals, acting as bookmarks for the larger story of the chefs behind the food. Between each meal, stories of their creators unfurl as Rodriguez’s team travels to environments that inspire each dish, with special guests offering insight on the region’s food.

In the “Obon Shokudo” episode, their team visits the hometown of Obon Shokudo’s chef, Humi Hozumi’s hometown of Hatoyama, Japan. Akiko Katayama, an author, podcast host and former Iron Chef judge, provides cultural insight about Japanese food. In the “Ben & Esther’s” episode, food historian Lara Rabinovitch and Jewish food expert Jeffrey Yoskowitz speak about vegan Jewish cuisine as it relates to Jewish cultural immigration food history when the team visits New York.

The V Word has an indefinite amount of episodes, with production lasting as long as interest in the show remains. The first two episodes, as well as any subsequent episodes, will stream on the streaming network WaterBear. While it may be months until the next episode airs, both The V Word’s theatrical premiere and online streaming release will be completely free for anyone to experience. It’s not meant to recruit new vegan soldiers for the culture wars, but it’s a show that presents the people behind the meals in an honest light, showing how plant-based food can fare in a meat-based world.

“When I originally set out to make this series, the goal was not to make more ‘vegangelicals,’” Rodriguez says. “My goal with this show has always been to normalize plant-based eating for people of all cultures and unlearn the biases and stigma associated with plant based cuisine. I just want people to realize this is fucking delicous food no matter what labels you want to throw on it.”

SEE IT: The V Word plays at Living Room Theaters, 341 SW 10th Ave, 971-222-2010, pdx.livingroomtheaters.com. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 pm reception, 7 pm screening. Free.