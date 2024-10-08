Get Your Reps In: “Practical Magic” Hopped Genres Before It Was Cool

Practical Magic (1998)

There’s a particular exhilaration to movies that veer off-road without announcement or apology—the “midnight margaritas” interlude in Practical Magic being one of the all-time joyful examples.

Apropos of nothing, we’re witness to a witch family tradition as sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman) get plastered during a midnight kitchen dance party with their aunts (Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing).

But that’s basically how Practical Magic rolls the whole time. The 1998 chemistry extravaganza appears to ad-lib its incantations and evolves from rom-com hijinks to farcical crime cover-ups to credibly dark supernatural drama.

Go early for herb sales and a talk on herb sourcing by Clary Sage Herbarium. Tomorrow Theater, Oct. 12.

