Get Your Reps In: “The Fall” Captivated Two Generations of Cinephiles

The Fall (2006)

For two generations of cinephiles, their relationship to The Fall probably goes something like this.

They’d see a still online so sumptuous they’d question whether they’d missed a classic: Lee Pace in a golden matador waistcoat posed against a vast, feverish desert or a horn-helmeted warrior (Marcus Wesley) ready to leap into action amid the blue buildings of Jodhpur, India.

Then, they’d find out The Fall wasn’t streaming anywhere (and hadn’t for a decade) and maybe head to Movie Madness or the library.

Now, Tarsem’s feast for the eyes is restored in 4K and playing at Cinema 21 on Oct. 18 and 19.

Lee Pace plays Roy, a stuntman laid up in a 1915 Los Angeles hospital from a debilitating on-set fall. There, he meets Alexandria (Catinca Untaru), a little girl injured picking oranges in a nearby grove, and Roy begins weaving her a story—a wide-screen fantasy epic about bandits, revenge and the most vivid colors that the imagination (and filming locations in 24 countries) can muster.

Cinema 21, Oct. 18–19.

