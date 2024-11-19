Get Your Reps In: We’re Off to See “The Wizard of Oz”

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz is planted so firmly in the cultural bedrock you could have an entire argument about the forthcoming Wicked adaptation being split into two movies and not even remember the last time you actually watched the 1939 original. Any such lapses can be remedied Nov. 23 at the Tomorrow Theater (costumes encouraged!).

The big-screen experience invites Portlanders to marvel at how seamless the rear-projected tornado looks nearly 90 years later, or behold the glorious lost art of matte painting, or renew the age-old debate over why the Cowardly Lion gets a second song.

Finally, in an expanded-universe-obsessed movie culture that probably wants to know when the Lullaby League established its bylaws, there’s a beautiful lack of fuss to the way The Wizard of Oz credibly maintains the possibility that Oz is a generative fabrication of Dorothy’s subconscious without losing any of the yellow brick road’s transportive gleam. Tomorrow, Nov. 23.

ALSO PLAYING:

