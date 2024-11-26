Get Yours Reps In: Say How Do You Do to “Nosferatu”

Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens Year: 1922 - Germany Director :F.W. Murnau. It is forbidden to reproduce the photograph out of context of the promotion of the film. It must be credited to the Film Company and/or the photographer assigned by or authorized by/allowed on the set by the Film Company. Restricted to Editorial Use. Photo12 does not grant publicity rights of the persons represented.

Nosferatu (1922)

Considered the first vampire film, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror certainly possesses more negative space than its successors.

No, it doesn’t have Bela Lugosi’s melodious baritone, nor the subversive romance of Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), nor the tears-of-blood extremity promised by Robert Eggers’ forthcoming Nosferatu remake.

But silent and 102 years old, Nosferatu crystallizes the essence of gothic horror, presenting evil’s sway as an unbreakable trance. The first time Max Schreck’s iconic monster steps into the bedroom doorway of his guest (here named Thomas Hutter instead of Jonathan Harker), a sensation akin to sleep paralysis reigns.

It’s too late to avert our eyes, even as Count Orlok’s prisoner (Gustav von Wangenheim) attempts just that. The figure standing there is too tall, too still, too ghastly to compute as human, but it’s presented in full German Expressionist splendor that demands the audience reckon with the supernatural image.

Nosferatu screens at the Hollywood Theatre with Wurlitzer pipe organ accompaniment by Portland fixture Dean Lemire. This isn’t Lemire’s first rodeo live-scoring Nosferatu, and the musician’s interpretation always significantly impacts the tone of Hutter’s hubris, the mystery of his fiancée’s telepathy, and the darkness of the count’s shadow. Hollywood Theatre, Nov. 30.

