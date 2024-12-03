Get Your Reps In: “Tokyo Godfathers” is Still the King of Niche Christmas Movies

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
By Chance Solem-Pfeifer

Entry to the 21st-century Christmas movie canon is a slippery invite. Try to join the pantheon directly in any holiday subgenre—Red One (winking action), The Night Before (raunchy comedy), The Polar Express (sentimental fantasy)—and all the $100 million budgets do is get the movie lost in a blizzard of content.

Those movies would gladly swap their destinies for the steady 21-year trajectory of Tokyo Godfathers: the anime cult classic that appears at more repertory screenings with each passing winter. This year, Tokyo Godfathers plays Dec. 8, 9 and 12 at Cinemagic as part of A Very Cinemagic Christmas.

Satoshi Kon’s Yuletide street odyssey follows three unhoused Tokyo men (read: funhouse-mirror Magi) discovering an abandoned baby and undertaking a wild overnight quest to find the parents.

Inarguably the warmest of Kon’s films, Tokyo Godfathers has a Christmas miracle’s way with tone. Poignancy gives way to self-conscious sitcom shtick, which morphs into violent tension. It’s a balance so deft the movie elides subgenre altogether and just picks “a holiday classic to those who know.” Cinemagic, Dec. 8, 9 and 12.

