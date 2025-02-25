Get Your Reps In: All Aboard “Snowpiercer”

Snowpiercer (2013)

Aboard one of the most distinct settings in action movie history—a once-luxury train perpetually circling a lifeless, frozen Earth—Snowpiercer holds a violent thrill, a stomach plummet, and a soul-crashing revelation behind each new compartment door.

That’s the structural beauty of Bong Joon-ho’s cutting class allegory. With the cars divided brutally between steerage and first class, revolutionary leader Curtis (Chris Evans) leads an insurrection against the train’s heretofore unknown front half with the help of a drug-addled security expert (Song Kang-ho) and loyal compatriots (John Hurt, Octavia Spencer and Jamie Bell.)

Snowpiercer screens at Cinema 21, leading up to the release of Bong’s awaited Parasite follow-up, Mickey 17. Cinema 21, Feb. 28–March 1.

Also Playing:

