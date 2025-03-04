Get Your Reps In: Common Sense Seems “Alien” in Space

Alien (1979)

Before anyone knew what a xenomorph was, before any chests burst, before the Nostromo had a last survivor, Ellen Ripley just wanted to follow quarantine protocols.

Had the crew respected her commitment to safety in Alien and made the infected parties wait outside for 24 hours, perhaps the best science fiction film of the past 50 years would’ve halted in its tracks.

But who wants to live in a world where Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) didn’t then have to defend humanity from destruction incarnate? Half the joy of Ridley Scott’s miraculous sophomore film is watching Weaver ascend from the film’s pack of charismatic character actors to become a movie icon in under two hours.

