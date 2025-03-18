Get Your Reps In: “Y Tu Mamá También” Opened Career Windows and Slammed Shut the Door on Childhood

Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

In most coming-of-age movies, we expect the characters to evolve. But sometimes the things they learn slam doors on childhood rather than open windows to adulthood. Though perhaps best remembered for its group sex and minting two Mexican movie stars, Y Tu Mamá También is a bracing depiction of adolescence’s sudden end. It screens Sunday, March 23, at the Tomorrow Theater as part of a March Madness series that will eventually anoint the quintessential millennial movie (vote on Instagram or in person). Indeed, the elder millennial bona fides of Y Tu Mamá También are baked deep into the material. Set in 1999, it uses the tumultuous conclusion of a centurylong era of Mexican politics as a constant backdrop to the two main characters losing their youth. Julio (Gabriel García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna) are mere months from college when they embark on a fateful road trip with an older woman, Luisa (Maribel Verdú), who punctures their swaggering teenage façades. Luckily, Y Tu Mamá También also marked crucial beginnings, announcing director Alfonso Cuarón as a 21st century auteur on the international scene. Tomorrow, March 23.

