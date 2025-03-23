David Lynch Tributes Keep Rolling on Portland Screens

Cinephiles can still see blue velvet through their tears shed from the legendary David Lynch’s passing in January from emphysema complications amid the Los Angeles wildfires. Screenings of his work have sold out regularly around Portland repertory theaters since then, but in case you missed any of them, the Hollywood Theatre has organized nearly a weeklong block of Lynch’s films showing in April.

“In Heaven: A David Lynch Retrospective” opens Wednesday, April 23 with a 35 millimeter print of his first feature-length film, the elusive Eraserhead (1977) which will show again on Saturday. Two of Inland Empire (2006)’s three screenings are already sold out, but there are currently still tickets available for the Sunday, April 27 showing. Wild at Heart (1990) shows April 23 and 25, Blue Velvet (1986) shows April 24 and 26, and Lost Highway (1997) shows April 25 and 27. One of Mulholland Drive (2001)’s two 35 mm screenings still has tickets for Saturday, April 26. Lynch’s family-friendly Disney road drama The Straight Story (1999), shows twice on April 27 in 35 mm. The retrospective closes with a 4K restoration of The Elephant Man (1980) on April 26 and 29.

“The art of David Lynch will continue to captivate audiences for years to come, and we invite you to join us as we screen his unforgettable films in a dark theater with a packed crowd,” Hollywood Theatre organizers said in a statement. “Whether this is your first-time viewing or a multiple-time rewatch, we know every screening in this retrospective will inspire new feelings, emotions, and leave you remembering the artist.”

SEE IT: “In Heaven: A David Lynch Retrospective” at Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. April 23–27 and 29. $10–12.