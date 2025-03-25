Get Your Reps In: Nearly 100 Years Ago, “It Happened One Night” Won the Oscars Quintuple Crown

It Happened One Night (1934)

Despite Claudette Colbert famously dissing the film’s quality, it’s not hard to imagine a moviegoing public in the throes of the Great Depression connecting with It Happened One Night on a deeper level than just Clark Gable and Colbert’s screwball comedy chops.

Arguably Frank Capra’s first classic, the film hinges on an impossibly wealthy heiress, Ellie Andrews (Colbert), suddenly humbled by her circumstances. Fleeing her controlling father, she attempts an undercover bus trip from Miami to New York with four dollars to her name.

Out of her depth, Ellie needs a guide to living as a civilian on a budget. Enter silver-tongued, half-drunk newspaperman Peter Warne (Gable), whose only hope at future employment is the scoop on his traveling companion’s wild attempts to emancipate herself.

Winner of the rare Oscar quintuple crown (Picture, Actor, Actress, Director, Screenplay), It Happened One Night screens as the final installment in Cinema 21 programmer Elliot Lavine’s latest series on 1930s classics. Cinema 21, March 29.

