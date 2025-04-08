Get Your Reps In: “Bull Durham” Savors the Scuzzier Side of America’s Pastime

Bull Durham (1988)

Just imagine the soliloquy that minor league catcher and philosopher Crash Davis (Kevin Costner) would deliver about the 2025 New York Yankees’ new “torpedo bats.” “Optimal weight distribution to maximize power?” the Bull Durham star would probably scoff. “Sounds like a lot of technocratic joy-sucking from efficiency snobs who don’t know shit about sex or baseball.” But Bull Durham isn’t a movie about being good at baseball. It’s a movie about being good at enjoying baseball. Stop thinking; have a hot dog or a shower beer; it’s a long, long season. Ron Shelton’s ode to the romance of America’s pastime plays April 11 and 12 at Cinema 21. The fact that Bull Durham savors the scuzzier side of the game—a Carolina League has-been (Costner), a hard-throwing half-wit (Tim Robbins) and a Walt Whitman-obsessed team groupie (Susan Sarandon)—makes it all the more romantic. Cinema 21, April 11–12.

