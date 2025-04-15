Get Your Reps In: “The Long Goodbye” Is a ’70s Shaggy Noir

The Long Goodbye (1973)

Every generation gets the Los Angeles snoop it deserves.

In The Long Goodbye (1973), Elliott Gould plays Philip Marlowe—the noir detective originated by Dick Powell and immortalized on screen by Humphrey Bogart—as five-o’clock shadow personified. From the moment we meet Marlowe, he’s exhausted, suit rumpled, jaded by free love, cigarette dangling from his bottom lip for minutes at a time.

But even when The Long Goodbye is ’70s shaggy, director Robert Altman (at the height of his powers) maintains a core tension within Marlowe’s wild goose chase. That’s thanks to constant tracking shots, characters moving briskly in sync with the scanning camera and Gould’s brow growing increasingly furled as his cases connect and spiral.

All these choices create a sense of genuinely unsettling energy that many of the L.A. detective comedies inspired by this movie (Inherent Vice, The Big Lebowski, The Nice Guys) leave behind in their quest to extrapolate the vibes.

The Long Goodbye plays April 18–24 at the Academy Theater, fittingly running the same week as The Big Sleep (1946), Bogart’s iconic turn as detective Marlowe.

