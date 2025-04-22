Get Your Reps In: “The Straight Story” Is More Than Just David Lynch’s Disney Movie

The Straight Story (1999)

Often recollected as that time Disney released a David Lynch movie, The Straight Story deserves a deeper reputation than that of its unlikely distributor. Yes, Lynch’s arguably least-remembered feature film has the shape of a conventional “one last shot at life” dramedy. Yet Lynch directs the quiet saga of septuagenarian Alvin Straight (Richard Farnsworth) piloting his riding lawnmower from Iowa to Wisconsin the way only Lynch knew how—equal parts tenderness, agony and entrancing patience. The Straight Story gets two 35 mm shows, at noon and 3 pm on April 27, as part of the Hollywood Theatre’s “In Heaven” festival commemorating the late director’s work. There is one more unmissable quality to The Straight Story today that likely wasn’t so evident on its release. It’s the perfect balm if you miss hearing Lynch speak. Farnsworth delivers most of his lines with the director’s same nasal matter-of-factness and hyperdeliberate cadence. Alvin also loves smoking, talking about the weather, and eating the same thing every day. In more ways than one, it’s like seeing an old friend. Hollywood, April 27.

Also Playing:

5th Avenue: Xala (1975), April 25–27. Academy: Pride and Prejudice (2005), April 23 and 24. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), April 23 and 24. Crash (1996), April 25–May 1. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), April 25–May 1. Cinema 21: Videodrome (1983), April 25 and 26. O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000), April 26. Cinemagic: As Tears Go By (1988), April 23. Weathering With You (2019), April 24. Ghost in the Shell (1995), April 24. Train to Busan (2016), April 25 and 28. Shaun of the Dead (2004), April 25 and 28. Night of the Living Dead (1968), April 26 and 27. Zombie (1979), April 26 and 29. The Return of the Living Dead (1985), April 26, 27 and 29. Clinton: Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), April 26. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), April 26. The Last Unicorn (1982), April 29. Hollywood: Wild at Heart (1990), April 23. Blue Velvet (1986), April 24 and 26. Lost Highway (1997), April 25 and 27. The Elephant Man (1980), April 26 and 29. Tomorrow: Armageddon (1998), April 25. Hook (1991), April 26. The Heiress (1949), April 27. Somewhere in Time (1980), April 27.