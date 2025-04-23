Hollywood Theatre Opens David Lynch-Inspired Bar

The Hollywood Theatre is going into the bar business.

The historic Northeast Portland movie house opens Bar Hollywood today, an intimate, 45-seat lounge themed around the late director David Lynch. Its interior design pulls from Lynch’s oeuvre with blue and red walls, film reel tables and a special sitting area made of—what else?—blue velvet.

“We are excited to finally have a dedicated space for the community to gather before and after films, and to be able to host special events such as film festival parties, visiting filmmaker receptions, and art pop-ups,” said Doug Whyte, executive director of the Hollywood Theatre, in a press statement.

Bar Hollywood is located at 4128 NE Sandy Blvd., next door to the theatre. The new bar opening is timed to the start of the Hollywood Theatre’s week-long tribute series to the director, who died in January. In Heaven: A David Lynch Retrospective will feature Eraserhead, Mulholland Drive and The Straight Story on 35 mm film, plus digital restorations of The Elephant Man, Wild at Heart, Inland Empire, Blue Velvet and Lost Highway.

Bar Hollywood will serve beer, wine, non-alcoholic options and snacks. Minors are allowed until 9 pm. A special David Lynch-themed popup event with local artists is planned for this Friday, April 25 from 5:30-9:30 pm.

GO: Bar Hollywood, 4128 NE Sandy Blvd. 503-281-1142, hollywoodtheatre.org. 6-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday.