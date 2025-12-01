Living Room Theaters Is Alive Again After Cyberattack

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Living Room Theaters is back in action after a Nov. 13 cyberattack closed the independent theater. After a “stressful and exhaustive week,” the downtown cinemas reopened to guests Nov. 21.

“This setback has been challenging, but our commitment to bringing great films to our community has never wavered,” Living Room Theaters posted on social media Nov. 21, announcing the reopening.

Living Room, which has locations in downtown Portland at 341 SW 10th Ave., and in Indianapolis, had to rebuild, restore and relaunch its website and ticketing systems after the cyberattack made most of its computer systems unusable. Living Room CEO Steve Herring says he worked with the federal government, including the FBI, and cyber security experts to assess the damage to the computer systems.

Herring did not immediately respond to WW’s request for more information about the attack.

Living Room Theaters has a full slate of independent and mainstream movies back on view this week: Bugonia, Die My Love, Nuremberg, Rental Family, Sentimental Value, Wake Up Dead Man and Wicked: For Good.