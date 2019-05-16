Brace yourselves—Portland is coming back to television this fall.
In February, it was announced that acclaimed Portland-made comic series Stumptown would be adapted into a pilot for ABC, starring Cobie Smulders of How I Met Your Mother and Avengers fame. The show is officially on the schedule for fall, and the network just released a trailer for the series.
Here's how the press materials describe the series:
Based on the “Stumptown” graphic novel series, follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) as a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.
In the just-released trailer, which you can watch below, Smulders' Parios wrecks two criminals from the backseat of a moving car, to the tune of "Sweet Caroline." It's pretty fun.
The show is already being marred by controversy, however. Actor Mark Webber, who was set to co-star, took to Twitter last week to claim that he was recast because he's "not handsome enough for the executives." Meanwhile, Oni Press, the Portland imprint that published collected editions of the original Stumptown comic, is taking some flak itself for layoffs related to a recent merger with St. Louis-based Lion Forge Comics.
Stumptown will air at 10 pm Wednesdays on ABC starting this fall.
