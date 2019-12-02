A local public school teacher is about to show the world how well she can create a holiday-themed diorama out of baked goods. That's presumably one of the challenges Marissa Troeschel will face as a contestant on ABC's The Great American Baking Show.
The Kelly Elementary School drama instructor has been cast on Season 5 of the American spinoff of reality television's most cordial food competition, The Great British Baking Show.
Originally from Maryland, Troeschel developed her passion for baking as a child making food with her grandma for holiday gatherings. You can get a sneak peek of her time on set in the U.K. on her Instagram page, which features photos of judges Sherry Yard, a James Beard Award-winning pastry chef, and Paul Hollywood, the cookbook author and British series adjudicator, peering over her shoulder.
The eight-episode contest airs at 9 pm every Thursday, beginning Dec. 12.
