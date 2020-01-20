Less than a year after its triumphant first season, Shrill is back.
The second season of the widely acclaimed, Portland-set and shot Hulu series, which stars Aidy Bryant and is based on the memoir by Seattle writer Lindy West, premieres this Friday, Jan. 24.
The recently released trailer is full of witty one liners and Portland quirks—from conveyor belt sushi to a naked cyclist. It also hints at a subplot for Bryant's character's housemate, Fran (Lolly Adefope), one of the first season's best supporting characters.
According to Hulu, the eight new episodes will focus on Annie's career as a writer after quitting her soul-sucking staff job, as well as her newly committed relationship with her well-meaning but clueless boyfriend, Ryan.
Watch the full trailer below.
