A few months ago, former The Simpsons writer and current Portland-based fast-food blogger Bill Oakley was using his old show to demonstrated the absurdity of Republican talking points.
Now, he's just asking them to stay the hell away.
In case the countdown to acquittal caused you to miss any GIF-based political burns, on Wednesday night, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted an image of Lisa Simpson sobbing and tearing up sheets of paper—a reference Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripping up her copy of President Trump's speech at the conclusion of last night's State of the Union speech.
The screenshot is from the episode "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington." In the scene, Lisa tears up an essay on America's greatness after she witness a political bribe.
In response, Oakley requested that Pompeo not only refrain from referencing The Simpsons on his Twitter account, but that he never watch the show ever again.
Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson, chimed in as well, and used even stronger language:
Twitter users were quick to point out the irony that in the episode, Lisa tears up her essay after she sees a timber lobbyist bribe a congressman to allow the destruction of a forest.
Instead, she reads a new essay titled "Cesspool on the Potomac," which concludes, "This will be one nation, under the dollar, with liberty and justice for none."
