Kathryn Hahn Is the Latest Actress to Play a Version of Cheryl Strayed

These days, playing Cheryl Strayed is practically a rite of passage for talented actresses. Following Reese Witherspoon in Wild, Kathryn Hahn will become the latest performer to embody a screen version of the bestselling, Portland-based author.

Hahn will star in Hulu’s adaptation of Strayed’s Tiny Beautiful Things, which will begin streaming in spring 2023. The original book was a compilation of Strayed’s “Dear Sugar” advice columns, which were originally published by the online literary magazine The Rumpus.

Previously, Tiny Beautiful Things was adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, who also played Strayed (and is best known for writing and starring in My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

Hahn’s many illustrious screen credits include roles in the Bad Moms films, Mrs. Fletcher, and WandaVision (in which she tormented Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch as the villainous Agatha, a character so popular that she is currently slated for her own spinoff Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos).

However, for some, Hahn will always be best remembered for her performance in Adam McKay’s Step Brothers, in which her lust for John C. Reilly reached truly epic levels.







