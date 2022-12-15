Local “Lego Masters” Season One Contestant, Boone Langston, Will Appear in the Show’s Holiday Special

One-half of your favorite local Lego Masters contestant duo is scheduled to return to the show.

Boone Langston, who appeared in the first season of the Fox program, is one of four former competitors who have been selected to appear on a Christmas-themed brick-building special. In Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktackular, the Fairview resident will be paired up with semi-infamous “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke for a series of competitions where they’ll construct complex structures with flair and “character” as judge and brickmaster Amy Corbett would say.

Other stars, whose Lego prowess remains unknown (but likely ranges from fair to poor), include actor Cheyl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Suburgatory), comic Finesse Mitchell, and the late Leslie Jordan, who is best known for playing the catty socialite Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace. All four teams are playing for various charities.

Fans of Lego Masters will recall that Langston and his partner Mark Cruickshank, of Oregon City, were runners up in the inaugural season, which aired in 2020. The two consistently demonstrated their expertise as plastic brick architects, molding thousands of pieces into everything from a multistory food cart to a streamlined bridge capable of holding 1,000 pounds of weight.

With their long, red beards and plaid button-down shirts, Langston and Cruickshank also looked the part of Pacific Northwest lumberjacks, and even had one build that fit the branding: A timber-themed amusement park with ax throwing, log rides and a roller coaster that zipped around a tree.

As fate would have it, the friends actually met in the Lego aisle of a store about seven years ago. In 2019, when Langston learned that Lego Masters was accepting online applications while attending Comic-Con in San Diego, he immediately called Cruickshank to gauge his interest in the new reality competition. Fortunately for all Oregonians who were housebound and stuck in front of their TVs due to the pandemic, the two were selected. Since much of the show aired after the lockdown, locals had someone to root for and their builds were always a pleasant form of escapism during a time when it could easily feel like your own four walls were closing in on you.

The three-episode holiday special will air at 8 pm on Dec. 19 through 21 on Fox.

