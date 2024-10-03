Meet Portland’s Contestants Clawing at the Sixth Season “Dragula” Crown

Portland has two drag artists repping the Rose City on reality TV as they slay the competition to win $100,000 and priceless bragging rights. Only this time, RuPaul is nowhere in sight.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula cast Asia Consent and Majesty (or Maj) in the show’s upcoming 6th season, which premiered on Oct. 1 on AMC+ and Shudder.

Consent came from Camas, Wash. before performing in Portland’s drag scene. Before moving to Portland in 2020 from Los Angeles, Majesty made a name for themselves in Idaho and Seattle before placing runner-up on Dragula’s second season in 2018, when the grand prize was only $10,000.

The faint of heart might have missed this Frankenstein’s monster (a compliment!) of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Fear Factor when it premiered in 2016. Spooky Los Angeles nightlife legends Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet take over for RuPaul and Joe Rogan in their search for the ultimate drag supermonster. Despite how abrasive the contestants can appear on TV, both Consent and Maj seemed as if they could have won Miss Congeniality during their WW interviews, speaking highly of one another during and after the competition.

“I did not expect everyone to be so lovely, because let’s be real, you get 12 drag artists together and something is bound to happen,” Consent says. “I think we were all just grateful to be there and make great art for the world to see.”

As AMC bulked up the show’s budget, Dragula attracted a loyal fan base who love The Boulet Brothers’ gothic style, horror humor, gory challenges and utter appreciation for the alternative. Consent, Maj and ten other ghoulies will be judged by the Boulets and a panel of guest stars, including actress Jennifer Tilly, screenwriter Akela Cooper (M3GAN, Malignant), director Darren Stein (Jawbreaker) and Dragula and Drag Race alumni.

Maj tells WW that they auditioned for Dragula again because they’re highly competitive and want to win. Viewers met Maj as James Majesty, a bratty truth cannon who stood out among the show’s dramatic, abrasive cast members. They’ve come back to show Dragula’s fans that they’ve changed as a person—and for the pure love of the game.

“I don’t crave being well-known like I used to when I was younger,” Maj says, also admitting to a lifelong struggle with anxiety, among other surprises. “Before drag, I was a junior Olympian, I was a professional runner for many years, and I was very good to the point that I won almost all of my races, and that’s the kind of drive I had going into drag.”

Consent has auditioned for several years, often with Maj’s behind-the-scenes whispers of approval to anyone in the casting department with ears. They met one another in 2018 at DragCon, a bicoastal, semiannual convention for drag fans.

“Her titties were out, she was covered in blood, and I was like, ‘This woman is everything,’” Maj says.

Consent, who was born in Stockton, Calif., first got into drag through Clark College’s Gay-Straight Alliance club in Vancouver.

“I started doing standard drag, and I started mixing my love of horror movies and drag,” Consent says. “I was like, ‘I can make this what I want: Halloween every day.’”

Back in Idaho, Maj learned not to book close to home because there just weren’t many opportunities in a short driving distance—they would regularly drive ten hours to Portland’s defunct all-ages Escape Nightclub in 2012–14.

“When I was young, I had so much determination from living on a farm and knowing nothing about queer culture, that once I found it, I blossomed,” Maj says. “That child that was inside me is now allowed to speak up and live that life. I feel like I was never groomed. There were no queer people in my town. I didn’t meet a queer person until I was 15 and I was going to a conference at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, and then I was like ‘Oh, there’s queer people near me!’ and that changed everything.”

The Boulets and their drag sisters’ local tour stops are the only reasons Maj usually gets into drag now, aside from the occasional Pride booking, but music is still a big deal to them. Maj discussed how being more honest with themselves about their life led to stronger music for their forthcoming album, Red-Headed Stepson (prod. Austin McKee), due out in 2025. While they were previously interested in parody and club music from artists like “Weird Al” Yankovic and Amanda Lepore, Maj is working on a pop-punk album partially inspired by Portland’s 2020 protests and a devastating breakup after their ex ghosted them after three years together.

Consent is among the other local drag artists supporting Maj in a recent music video shoot. Maj says they will pop up occasionally at viewing parties around town, but fans can most likely catch Consent performing at Black Water Bar’s Whorror show.

STREAM IT: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula new episodes each Tuesday. AMC+, Shudder.