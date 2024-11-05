Asia Consent Is Fifty Shades of Fabulous in Monochromatic “Dragula” Episode

Unless she falls victim to the underhanded scheming she nearly followed through on last time, Portland’s Asia Consent is a real threat for The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s top contender. We’re not just saying that to root on our hometown hero. As the Season 666 halfway mark draws near, Asia has proven herself a sickeningly creative artist, charismatic performer, and sassy shit-stirrer that producers beg casting agents to find. There’s a target on her back, but it hasn’t dulled her shine.

Grey Matter learns that he narrowly avoided elimination through a failed planned group vote to exterminate strong competitors, which doesn’t sit well with him or Auntie Heroine, whose uncharacteristic weakness in the last episode interrupted their otherwise strong streak. The Boulet Brothers inform their uglies that they will pay homage to classic monsters using only black, white and gray tones in their looks and makeup. Paying tribute to more than 100 years of horror movie history, their mini-challenge to create a look from a historic Lon Chaney makeup kit, which they learn through trial and error must be mixed with cream to activate—not spit, as some realize too late.

Asia’s ally Pi wins the mini-challenge and an inconsistently utilized curse. Pi casts Boulet Blindness upon Grey, who must wear a pair of the Boulet Brothers’ signature milky contact lenses while getting ready for the stage. Well, a pair like theirs. Hopefully, the Boulets don’t share contacts to jump-start a low-budget body horror.

Jaharia airs frustration with Pi from the last episode. Jaharia feels the Boulets only awarded Pi the solo win from their team after claiming to be the team captain. Some feel that Jaharia’s complaints have merit, while others back Pi’s assertion that they were the closest thing the autonomous team had to a leader. Auntie Heroine and Aurora Gozmic say they would have cursed Asia, though neither stumble upon the alliance. Auntie even goes as far to later propose an alliance with Pi, expressly stating that they want Asia gone.

Horror director Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Hush, Oculus) and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Violet Chachki—who visited Portland on Halloween weekend—judged the monochrome floor show with the Boulet Brothers. Asia’s look sharply divided the Boulets, causing Dracmorda and Swanthula to break out their episode’s logline and challenge rules like a couple squabbling over Scrabble. Though nitpicky viewers might think they see the faintest tinge of dusty purple on Asia’s cheeks—the Boulets stressed no deviance from the tri-color theme, and that they were looking for even the tiniest flaws—she still presents fifty shades of fabulous and frightening.

After a couple of relatively tame extermination challenges, the Boulets bring back a terrifying trap from the show’s fourth season: a vacuum-sealed wall sending electric shocks down its victims’ backs. Just when you thought it was safe to be squeamish, the Boulets remind their contestants and audience that this is their game.