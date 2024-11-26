Asia Consent Takes Portland to “Dragula” Semifinals

The end is near for Asia Consent.

Season 666 of AMC/Shudder’s The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is nearly over, with only one episode left after this week. The Portland drag artist who’s stolen our hearts over the past two months—along with our appendixes, tonsils and maybe other organs—is a semifinalist in the running for the series’ bragging rights and $100,000 cash prize. But no matter how things ultimately shake out for Asia, there’s still one place you can soon find her where few if any other drag artists have gone before: a video game! More on that ahead.

After Auntie Heroine returns from the freezer, the Boulet Brothers present a challenge with the episode’s sponsored partner, the video game Dead by Daylight. Crash course: You and up to four other people play out the basic slasher movie plot. A Killer hunts four Survivors, with licensed skins available as downloadable content from movies so players can either be iconic murderers, like Scream’s Ghostface, Stranger Things’ Demogorgon, etc., or heroes like Halloween’s Laurie Strode, Alien’s Ellen Ripley, and even Nicolas Cage as himself (not from Longlegs, sadly).

To compete for the episode’s grand prize and become a Dead by Daylight DLC skin (release date not mentioned), the surviving four contestants must find a video game sleeve box hidden inside a box of tarantulas and moss. Anyone who fails to find the box will be immediately disqualified. It’s a high-stakes game, especially for the arachnophobes out there, but nobody goes home. Sorry, that’s a spoiler, but we’ve only got four people left, and if one of them vanishes, they’ll be too hard to miss!

Next up, for the cryptid-themed Floor Show, Asia models herself after a winter wendigo, which appear in several Indigenous tribes’ folklore. The wendigo is a humanoid with long claws and a deer skull-like face, known for a ravenous appetite for the worst tastes: wanton greed, malicious destruction of nature and ripe human flesh. Despite being from New Zealand, Yuri chooses to dress as a little-known cryptid from Illinois, which annoys Auntie. Yuri, who is Maori, later reveals that they don’t know a lot about their culture from not being exposed to it enough growing up, but they want to get more in touch with their heritage.

Fellow contestant Grey Matter is in this episode, too. Their character acting and costume design skills make them a serious threat, even if that extra element of drag isn’t always there. We’re trying to keep the spoilers down, but his* confessional moments are consistently charming and entertaining. (*Grey Matter uses they/them onstage, and he/him offstage.)

The Boulets, in some sort of pig-goblin couture, join their Season 5 winner Niohuru X and Dead by Daylight game director Mathieu Cote to judge their uglies. Only one cryptid is guaranteed to make it to the next episode, and as we said before, Asia won with the judges’ most consistent praise. Does this mean Dead by Daylight players will play as Asia, or Asia-as-a-wendigo? We’ll have to wait for the DLC pack to drop to find out, just like we’ll have to wait until next week to find out who survives the paintball gun scavenger hunt and who goes home in the season’s sweetest extermination so far. That sweetness from the Boulets comes out of left field, but ultimately reads just right.