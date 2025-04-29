TLC’s Oregon-Based “Polyfamily” Lacks the Drama Reality TV Fans Crave

An Oregon family with Portland roots allows access into their unconventional lives: TLC’s latest rubbernecker, Polyfamily, which premiered Tuesday, April 29, focuses on Alysia and Tyler (married 11 years), and Taya and Sean (married six years). Alysia dates Sean and Taya dates Tyler while each couple maintains their marriages. Together they raise four children, with one more on the way. This polyamorous arrangement is known as a closed quad—and yes, it is complicated.

But considering TLC’s history of broadcasting atypical families, from 90 Day Fiancé to the Jon & Kate franchise and Oregon’s Little People, Big World, Polyfamily shows one of the network’s most normal, albeit modern, families. As the pod prepares to welcome the newest member of the quad squad, they will have to cast aside societal and internal hurdles. Will they blaze the trail for other unorthodox family units, or will they crash and burn like the Sister Wives that preceded them? And (maybe) most importantly, will we the viewers be entertained?

Their unique dynamic amassed a noteworthy social media following. @Polyfamory boasted more than 127,000 followers on Instagram even before the series premiere. Mixing internet trends and glimpses into the modern family’s day-to-day routine with a polyamorous and queer-centered educational focus, their Instagram page displays a less sterile representation of the family than what airs on TLC.

Closed quads like this one, based in Lebanon, Ore., are extremely rare. According to Psychology Today, only 4% to 5% of Americans identify as polyamorous, but public perception is shifting toward accepting nontraditional, nonmonogamous lifestyles. Organized communication is a key component to making this complex family function. Living under one roof, the couples switch sleeping partners every other day and base decisions throughout the day around their bedmate. Who will sit in the front seat? The bedmate of the driver, a rule guiding dinner table arrangements, couch cuddles and intimacy. Think quadruple layers of romantic involvement sound tough? Throw in parenting.

Alysia and Tyler have two children together, ages 8 and 9, from their relationship before the polycule. Since joining family forces, Alysia and Taya have each welcomed a child, both 2 years old. After parallel pregnancies, Taya is pregnant again with baby No. 5. The three youngest children’s biological fathers remain unknown between Sean and Tyler. The quad desires to parent equally without bias, therefore deciding to leave paternity a mystery to all. Each individual brings their own strength to the family unit. Sean is the organizer, Tyler is the handyman, Alysia shuttles the kids as a soccer mom, and Taya is the homemaker. They also bring their own dynamic differences, ranging from emotional temperament, libido, and age, as the quad’s members’ ages span from their late 20s to mid-40s.

The lifestyle comes with its fair share of challenges. Jealousy, differing parenting styles, and rejection by family and friends are all addressed in the series opener. Alysia self-identifies as emotional, revealing that her jealousy of Taya and Tyler’s intimacy launched the boundaries they have established for their bedmate-swapping standard. She also tearfully admits that she feels uncomfortable and insecure upon hearing of Taya and Tyler’s intimate details and has put up boundaries for her protection in regards to what is shared openly. Sean and Tyler butt heads when it comes to enforcing punishment. The two men expose that the relationship between them is the least established in the quad, so much so that they would not consider being friends outside their polycule.

Despite obvious friction amid their unconventional romantic and parenting choices, the group does not come off as sensationalized reality stars. Nor does out-of-left-field drama seem likely from a group hinging on transparent communication and a regimented schedule. Could this polyamorous blended family be too vanilla to keep viewers hooked? Is TLC too focused on displaying the family’s successes to investigate themes like Lebanon’s reception, employers’ perceptions, or navigating medical and educational bureaucracies? Lebanon doesn’t seem Portland-adjacent enough to wipe out all scrutiny or discrimination, and the complexities of that real-life struggle would be worth sticking around to consume, both for education and entertainment. If TLC can convey this quad squad’s internet charisma, they may have a shot at reality television stardom. Nevertheless, TLC diehards and viewers expecting a Sister Wives sequel will likely be left wanting more.

SEE IT: Polyfamily airs Tuesdays at 7 pm PST on TLC and streams on Max and Philo. TV-14.