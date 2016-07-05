For over a century, L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz has proven to be one of the most strangely malleable stories in all of American literature. Singer Todrick Hall is the latest to find pieces of his own autobiography in the tale of a murderous farm girl and her imaginary friends. It's too early to say if the American Idol semifinalist's traveling musical Straight Outta Oz will enter the pantheon of other notable interpretations we've ranked below.