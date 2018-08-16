Star-Crossed is not a faithful adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, though there's an affection for the source material and even a few jokes thrown in that may yield chuckles from Shakespeare nerds. Primarily, the play is a road map to get from point A to point B while visiting musical attractions along the route. In a way, the story is the perfect framework for this kind of experiment because it's so universal. You already know what happens, which means Star-Crossed can focus on being its own thing.