Old stories have been adapted into musicals for hundreds of years—many of the longest-performed operas are based on classic fairy tales. In a way, this is no different. Back to the Future has become deeply ingrained in the cultural consciousness. The real test is whether the adaptation is good enough to stand on its own. Back to the Future, the Musical Parody does. You could see this show without knowing anything about Back to the Future and still have an enjoyable time. And for the record, I don't just want to rewatch the movie now, I also want to binge the sequels.