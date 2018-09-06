Each September, before fall arrives but its chill hits the air, Portland is infused with the energy of a community of artists participating in the Time-Based Art Festival. Presented by the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, TBA seeks to activate the city with cutting-edge live performances, workshops, installations and whatever else can be conjured. There are almost too many events for one person to visit during its run from Sept. 6-16. But here are five we're most looking forward to that push art past its norms and beyond any one genre.