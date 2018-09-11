Most of the play takes place in the break room, where the workers under Reggie's command—Faye (Shelley B. Shelley), Dez (Vin Shambry) and Shanita (Tamera Lyn)—eat, goof off and listen warily as whispers of the plant's closing waft through the door. There are times when the play is intensely grim—it's not for nothing we often hear the hiss and bang of heavy machinery in the distance. Yet Faye, Dez and Shanita often weather hardship with wit, most memorably in a scene in which Reggie declares they have to choose between plugging in the break room's space heater or microwave. Dez defuses the situation by cracking, "If that ain't 'hood, I don't know what is."