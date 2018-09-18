While the journey of Radiant Vermin does have its share of laughs and tidbits of scathing commentary, ultimately it feels like Ridley didn't have a destination in mind. Aside from the scene with the homeless woman, the perspective feels flat. Much of what we see is merely Jill and Ollie following through with their nefarious plan. It's an entertaining note, but it's still just one note. The climax of the production is supposed to be a boundless, breathless garden party scene in which Godell and Murray play all of the guests, in addition to Jill and Ollie, jumping from character to character and voice to voice. The scene doesn't pay off thematically, and rather than being funny and exhilarating it's muddled and tiring.