A few too many of these scenes demand that we be delighted by the rather obvious revelation that, yes, sex is funny. But Richards' songs—which have titles like "Save a Cow, Eat a Cowgirl" and "Buttfuck This Night"—are consistently uproarious, and the play is packed with spectacular sight gags, the most memorable of which happens during a sex scene involving Whiskey, Dick and a well-used cowboy hat.