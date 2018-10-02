A key early scene takes place on a darkened stage, a lonely beam of light pouring onto Celie as she's forced to give away her babies, not knowing where they're being taken or if she'll ever see them again. She sings "Somebody Gonna Love You," a tearful solo that goes, "Got nothin' to give you but a prayer/God's gonna see you through./To part with you more than I can bear/But somebody gonna love you." Boswell, an immensely talented singer, delivers the tender words with the utmost grace, inviting us to look into Celie's unbearable plight while also giving us a first glimpse at her resiliency.