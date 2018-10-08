Hollywood Theatre is honoring the late Oregon animator Will Vinton with a screening of some of his most well-known work.
The McMinnville-born artist, who helped popularize clay animation in the 1970s and '80s, died Oct. 4 after battling multiple myeloma for more than a decade. He was 70 years old.
Vinton began creating films in Portland in the 1970s and founded Will Vinton Studios, which went on to produce several Emmy-winning projects and pop culture phenomena for ads like the California Raisins and Domino's Pizza's Noid mascot. His 1974 short, Closed Mondays, was the first Portland-made film to take home an Oscar. Vinton would go on to earn three more nominations.
You can catch the eight-minute long Academy Award-winning film, where museum exhibits come alive at night in the mind of a drunken patron, at the Hollywood on Oct. 14, along with The Adventures of Mark Twain, Vinton's first full-length clay animation feature, from 1985. It chronicles the titular writer's voyage in an airship with a couple of well-known stowaways: Tom Sawyer, Becky Thatcher and Huckleberry Finn.
All the proceeds from the evening's showings will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Tickets are $10. There will also be a celebration of Vinton's life at No Vacancy Lounge on Sunday, Oct. 21.
