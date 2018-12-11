There are times when it is satisfying simply to bask in the prodigious skill and verve of Black Nativity's performers. Yet one of the show's most touching qualities is its refusal to draw a line between artist and audience. Moments when you have the opportunity to participate—stand, clap, sing or do all three—are exhilarating, jolting you out of the passive state that theater sometimes demands. Black Nativity's determination to rouse you makes it a truly generous work of art, something that is underscored by the fact that after the show, the performers don't retreat backstage. They stick around to shake hands and wish audience members a "Merry Christmas."