'A' Train is neither a straight-up legal drama nor a jailhouse drama, although it compartmentalizes certain genre elements. In scenes featuring Angel and Mary Jane, there's a bit of that procedural feel to it. New details about the case emerge, questionable decisions are made. But the script is more complex than that. When Lucius, the psychopath, interacts with the sadistic guard Valdez (Wasim No'Mani), we're forced to grapple with where to invest our emotions. It's also during these discussions that we get to see the highly rehearsed versions of the characters the inmates choose to present to the outside world—that is, the few hours per week they actually get to experience a world outside their cell.