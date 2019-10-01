If That's No Lady's currents of anguish cut deep, they also make its scenes of transcendence more satisfying. When Darcelle emerges in a streaming dress and a Marie Antoinette-worthy wig to sing Stephen Sondheim's "Send In the Clowns" late in the play, she is the resplendent image of a woman revitalized. The person who once nervously sang Streisand has grown up, and the power of the play is that it invites you to share in that evolution—to share in the joy of somebody who has discovered their truest self.