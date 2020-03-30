The city's largest theater company has called off the rest of its season.
Portland Center Stage announced today that it is cancelling the final two productions slated for 2020: the world premiere of Howards End and the highly anticipated Cambodian Rock Band, which played to packed audiences at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland last year.
"It is heartbreaking to cancel the rest of the 2019-2020 season," artistic director Marissa Wolf said in a press release. "Losing the opportunity to share these breathtakingly beautiful productions with Portland has deep impacts on our fantastic staff and artists."
Following Gov. Kate Brown's initial March 11 order limiting gatherings of more than 250 people due to the coronavirus, PCS halted The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and 9 Parts of Desire, which were running on its main stage and more intimate basement venue, respectively.
PCS says the unprecedented cancellations will create a hardship for the company and its staff. It's encouraging patrons to subscribe to the recently announced 2020-21 season or make donations.
Anyone who purchased seats for the affected shows can donate their tickets and claim a tax deduction or get a credit for a future performance. The Armory building will be closed to the public until further notice.
