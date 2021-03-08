When North Portland's Shine Distillery and Grill held its first "drag-thru" in November, it seemed like an entirely novel idea.
Only a few month later, seeing drag from your car is a big ticket event: In April, drag legend Darcelle will headline a three-night run, drive-in show.
Though Darcelle's Old Town club, Darcelle XV, recently reopened at a limited capacity, the drive-in format allows for a much larger production.
The show will take place in early April at Zidell Yards. In addition to Darcelle, it'll feature eight other performers, including local stalwarts and Darcelle XV regulars like Poison Waters.
And for those missing the pre-pandemic days when drag brunches were abundant, we've got good news: two of the five scheduled performances are mid-morning shows.
Last November, Darcelle XV was added to the National Register of Historic Places. That same month, Darcelle turned 90, bumping up her record as the world's oldest drag queen.
Darcelle XV's Drag Drive-In will take place from April 9 through April 11. Tickets are on sale now. Admission starts at $75 per car.
