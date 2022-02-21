You Can See a “Pulp Fiction” Musical Parody at Funhouse Lounge

Who needs Jack Rabbit Slim’s when you have Funhouse Lounge?

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Funhouse will open Pulp Fiction, the Musical Parody, a new riff on Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning 1994 crime comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis.

The show is the handiwork of writer/director Andy Barrett and composer/musical director James Liptak, who also teamed up for Funhouse’s annual performances of Die Hard, the Musical Parody. Barrett is Funhouse’s artistic director.

Pulp Fiction, the Musical Parody will feature Die Hard, the Musical Parody veterans Landy Lamb, Sean Ryan Lamb, James R. Dixon and Sara King, as well as Kristin Barrett, Bethany Ziskind, and Bill Christensen.

While Pulp Fiction will be an all-ages show, Funhouse warns that it is “Rated R for depictions of violence, adult language/themes, sexual situations, depictions of drug usage/general Tarantino stuff.”

SEE IT: Pulp Fiction, the Musical Parody plays at Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave, 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com. 7 pm Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 24-Mar. 26, and 2 pm Sunday, Mar. 20. $30.















