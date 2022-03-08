A New Play About Stalin’s Daughter Will Double As a Fundraiser For the Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

Theater lovers who want to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine can show their support by seeing the world premiere of Svetlana! Svetlana! in the Ellen Bye Studio at Portland Center Stage.

Written by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Dan Kitrosser, the play is about Josef Stalin’s daughter, Svetlana Alleluyeva, who in 1967 defected from the Soviet Union.

“I am so thrilled to be able to share this new play that has such powerful resonance,” Cassie Greer, who stars in the play with Kitrosser, said in a press release. “The collaboration and support for this project, coming from all directions, has been truly inspiring, and Dan and I are so honored to have the opportunity to bring these characters to life.”

While Svetlana! Svetlana!’s two performances at Portland Center Stage (March 19-20) will be free, audiences are encouraged to donate to Ukrainian relief efforts in lieu of paying for a ticket.

At both performances, there will be opportunities to donate to non-governmental organizations and purchase art by local Ukrainian artist Tatyana Ostapenko, who will be donating all proceeds to the relief effort.

Svetlana! Svetlana!, presented by LineStorm Playwrights and Fuse Theatre Ensemble in partnership Artist Repertory Theater’s ArtsHub, will be directed by Sherri Elden Barber, who is currently directing the national tour of Hamilton.

Kitrosser and Greer will play a combined total of 20 characters over the course of the story, which covers both Alleluyeva’s life and a present-day narrative.

Both Greer and Kitrosser are stars in the Portland theater world. In addition to acting, Greer serves as the artistic director of Bag&Baggage Productions in Hillsboro, while Kitrosser’s illustrious career includes writing inventive all-ages plays like last summer’s Hannah + the Healing Stone and the coming-of-age film We the Animals.

SEE IT: Svetlana! Svetlana! plays at the Ellen Bye Studio at Portland Center Stage. 128 Northwest 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/svetlana-svetlana-tickets-290998693927. 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20. Free.



