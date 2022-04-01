Oregon Children’s Theatre’s 2021-2022 Season Will Conclude With “Last Stop on Market Street”

Oregon Children’s Theatre has announced that its 2021-2022 season will conclude with Last Stop on Market Street, a musical about a boy named CJ and his grandmother on a mind-expanding bus journey.

“The story of CJ and his nana touches on so many important lessons and values,” stated Marcella Crowson, OCT’s artistic director, in a press release. “CJ’s journey with Nana through their city introduces him to different people and different perspectives, and she helps him to find the commonality between his lived experience and those of others.”

Based on a 2015 Newberry and Caldecott-winning children’s book written by Matt de la Peña and illustrated by Christian Robinson, Last Stop on Market Street draws on a sweeping range of musical influences, including gospel, hip-hop, Motown and rap.

The play’s music and lyrics were written by Lamont Dozier and his son, Paris Ray Dozier. Lamont Dozier remains a Motown master, having been behind iconic hits like Marvin Gaye’s “How Sweet It Is” and The Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

Last Stop on Market Street, which was co-commissioned in 2018 by the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis and Chicago Children’s Theatre, will star Celia Torres, a member of OCT’s Young Professionals Company, as CJ, and Patricia Alvitez as Nana.

Originally, the play was originally scheduled to be performed by OCT in May of 2020, but the pandemic scuttled those plans.

“It feels especially important to honor the time, creativity, and work of artists and technicians who invested so much in a season that was cut short,” said Crowson. “Last Stop on Market Street is a joyful, empowering story, and we are excited to finally bring it to life on stage.”

Last Stop on Market Street runs from May 1 to May 29. Tickets, which start at $15, can be purchased, here.



