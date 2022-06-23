Rogue Valley Shakespeare Is Debuting a Bard-Themed Dinner Theater Project in September

Of all pairings, methinks Shakespeare and spirits is best.

On September 1 and 2, the Rogue Valley Shakespeare Company (RVSC) will present Shakespeare Uncorked, a dinner theater experience that will take place at Belle Fiore Estate Winery in Ashland. Food and wine will be paired with iconic scenes from the Bard’s plays.

“There are more than 100 references to drinking wine in the Shakespearean canon,” Steven Sabel, RVSC’s artistic director, stated in a press release. “From humorous clowns to tragic heroes, the Bard’s characters exhibit tremendous affinity for the drink of the vine. We wanted to present scenes that are as iconic as the wines and as exquisite as the food created at Belle Fiore.”

The production will present scenes from a murder’s row of Shakespeare masterpieces, including The Tempest, Macbeth, Julius Caesar, Twelfth Night, Othello, Henry IV, Antony and Cleopatra and Hamlet.

“Here at Belle Fiore, we have always had a tradition of pairing our exquisite wine and food with art and entertainment,” stated Michelle Lake, Belle Fiore’s director of operations. “We are pleased to partner with Rogue Valley Shakespeare Company to expand on that tradition by offering this unique event to our patrons.”

In addition to award-winning wines, the event features a menu that includes brown butter rockfish roulade, mushroom risotto, and Oreo cheesecake with white chocolate ganache (which, as Romeo might say, sounds like the kind of dessert that doth teach the torches to burn bright).

Performances of Shakespeare Uncorked will start each evening at 7 pm at the winery. Tickets are $89 per person and are available here.