Northwest Children’s Theater Is Moving Downtown

For decades, Northwest Children’s Theater has been synonymous with its headquarters at 1819 NW Everett St., an imposingly beautiful gray building that looks like something out of a Tim Burton film. But that’s about to change.

In a press release, NWCT announced that it will be leaving its longtime home and starting anew at the 1000 Broadway Building. The company will renovate the space on the lower levels that was previously inhabited by a Regal fourplex movie theater, transforming it into a multi-venue arts center.

Dubbed The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts (or The Judy) after NWCT’s founder, the arts center will include a 240-seat proscenium theater, a 120-seat flexible black box theater, and a 190-seat family cinema for family film showings, movie sing-a-longs, and birthday parties.

The space will also include rehearsal studios for classes, camps, and community meetings, as well as improved concessions and a parking garage.

While NWCT has already signed the lease for The Judy, they are still seeking funds to make the move possible. $4.2 million has been raised $1.2 million in grant funding is pending; NWCT needs $900,000 to complete the project.

Find out more at https://nwcts.org/move/.