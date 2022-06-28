Spring 4th Productions Is Back With “Nothing Sacred: It’s Sacrilegious!”

It’s an important and popular fact (as Douglas Adams might say) that Spring 4th Productions’ Tobin Gollihar and Ian Paul Sieren are two of the most daring comedic actors in Portland. But with their new play Nothing Sacred: It’s Sacrilegious!, they’re boldly going further than they’ve gone before, telling a story of two brothers who happen to be God and Satan.

Written and performed by Gollihar and Sieren, Nothing Sacred (which runs June 30-July 2 at Performance Works Northwest) finds God and Satan (who prefers to be called “Stan”) stranded separately on the road to the the annual Deity Appreciation Awards Ceremony Gala. As a result, they require a ride from Les, their atheist brother.

Nothing Sacred is the 17th original two-act play from Gollihar and Sieren, who have long been renowned for the improvisational flair and their ability to blend the emotional and the absurd. Originally scheduled to debut last winter, the play was postponed due to COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, Gollihar and Sieren were on a hot streak. In 2019, they debuted Men in Comfortable Pants at the Hi-Falutin’ Pomegranate Hotel, a delightful farce about two brothers preparing their hotel (which is infested with alligators and meat) from the arrival of a travel writer named Lars Gooselbach.

A year later, they premiered Dearly Departed, about a closeted gay man who creates children’s books with his wife. Set between 1948 to 1974, the play showcased Gollihar and Sieren’s serious side, while still allowing them to, as usual, play multiple characters (14!).

Tickets for Nothing Sacred are $15 (to reserve, call 503-568-0916). Performance Works Northwest is located at 4625 SE 67th Ave.