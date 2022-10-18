Anonymous Theatre Announces Its First-Ever Holiday Show, “Fezziwig’s Fortune”

Anonymous Theatre, the ultra-secretive company that conceals the casts of its shows until opening night, has announced its first-ever holiday show: Fezziwig’s Fortune, a world-premiere play by local luminaries Josie Seid and Sara Jean Accuardi.

Fezziwig’s Fortune, which was featured in the Fertile Ground Festival of New Works in 2021, is an utterly unique play. Fezziwig, a perky supporting character in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol here becomes the protagonist, as Seid and Accuardi reveal a wealth of anguish behind his cheerful façade.

The play will be performed Monday, Dec. 19, at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton. A cast has not been finalized, so if you want to audition, you can find out more information on Anonymous’ website.

Founded in 2002 by Darius Pierce, Kerry Ryan, Sam Kusnetz and Rebecca Curtiss, Anonymous is so good at hiding the identities of its actors that at each performance, playgoers are surprised each time a new actor stands up in the audience and walks onstage.

What’s even more impressive is that the actors never know who they’ll be performing with. It takes a lot of skill to play opposite a (to you) unknown ensemble, but the cast of Anonymous’ recent production of Clue (which featured a who’s who of Portland theater greats, including John San Nicolas and Ashley Song) brilliantly pulled it off.