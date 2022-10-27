Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill: The Musical” Opens in Portland Next Month

Broadway in Portland has announced the Portland premiere of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, which will be performed at the Keller Auditorium Nov. 15-20. Tickets to the award-winning show, inspired by the iconic rock album of the same name, are available now at BroadwayinPortland.com.

Directed by Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill features the writing of Diablo Cody (who won an Oscar for Juno). The show is filled with Morissette hits, such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic,” as well as new songs. The choreography is by Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

Jagged Little Pill focuses on the Healy family (MJ and Steve as well as their teenage children Frankie and Nick) as they face countless struggles and triumphs (everything from opiate addiction to sexual awakening). Contrary to some speculation, the musical is not based on Morissette’s life.

Morissette fans should check it out; Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon fans probably should too.